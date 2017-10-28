OMG, I Want This House: Montauk (Photos)

Ah, the Hamptons. The land of old school windmills, delicious seafood, finance bros…and some seriously incredible real estate. Montauk sits at the farthest point on the South Fork of Long Island where it has a slight edge over its neighboring towns when it comes to both beautiful views and distance from the Manhattan madness that descends on the island every summer. The location is fabulous, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter where you are if you’re snuggly tucked into your very own glass palace with ocean views like that of the Montauk Oceanfront Residence.

Bigger isn't always better as this beach babe of a house proves. The home may only have two bedrooms and three bathrooms, but oh what gorgeous spaces they are. Here, sleek, glass-walled floor plans meet architectural gems like that of this geometrically sculpted outdoor tower. We're not quite sure what it's for, but it sure does look good!