OMG, I Want This House: Montauk (Photos)
The Daily Beast presents a look at one of the most insane houses in the world.
Ah, the Hamptons. The land of old school windmills, delicious seafood, finance bros…and some seriously incredible real estate. Montauk sits at the farthest point on the South Fork of Long Island where it has a slight edge over its neighboring towns when it comes to both beautiful views and distance from the Manhattan madness that descends on the island every summer. The location is fabulous, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter where you are if you’re snuggly tucked into your very own glass palace with ocean views like that of the Montauk Oceanfront Residence.
