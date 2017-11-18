OMG I Want This House
OMG I Want This House: New Hampshire Compound (Photos)
The Daily Beast presents a look at one of the most insane houses around the world.
Don't let the listing for this “single-family home” fool you. This property in New Hampshire is more like a massive multi-generational compound. With more bedrooms and bathrooms than any family could conceivably fill (the Duggars being the exception to every rule, of course) spread across three separate buildings (party in the entertainment barn, anyone?), this is a lakefront property that is worth a move to the Granite State.
