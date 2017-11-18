OMG I Want This House: New Hampshire Compound (Photos)

Don't let the listing for this “single-family home” fool you. This property in New Hampshire is more like a massive multi-generational compound. With more bedrooms and bathrooms than any family could conceivably fill (the Duggars being the exception to every rule, of course) spread across three separate buildings (party in the entertainment barn, anyone?), this is a lakefront property that is worth a move to the Granite State.

In the middle of New Hampshire, on the shores of a lake called Winnipesaukee (say that three times fast), there is a peninsula on which sits a rather large estate—we're talking 16.56 acres large—that contains all the amenities the heart could desire. There are theaters and music rooms and libraries galore; swimming pools and grottos and docks; tennis courts and amphitheaters and studios, oh my!