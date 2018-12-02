OMG I Want This House: New Jersey's Shipping Container House (Photos)

Shipping containers are all the rage in the architecture world these days. The big boxes have jumped off the seas and onto dry land, transformed into bars and apartment buildings and retail shops. But just because they started as simple steel containers doesn’t mean they’ve stayed that way. Just take one look at this ultra-modern New Jersey home built in 2008. For just a little under a cool mil — $875,000 to be exact — you can up-cycle your life just as you’ve up-cycled the materials of your new home.