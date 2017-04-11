OMG, I Want This House: Newport, Rhode Island (Photos)

When it comes to dream homes, who hasn’t fantasized about living in a luxurious French chateau? But actually making that commitment is a different matter altogether, what with the move across the ocean, the parlez-vous français?, and the concerns about baguette overconsumption. Lucky for you, this Louis XIV-inspired palace is conveniently situated on a different Atlantic coast… that of the Rhode Island variety! Now, all you need is $17.5 million big ones and some royally fancy bling and your fantasies of joining the French aristocracy can soon come true.

Everything about this Newport home was built with this very view in mind. The curve of the structure follows that of the peninsula's shoreline, producing a 270-degree panorama of the ocean; the vibrant blue of the water reflects that of the trim of the windows; and the long approach leading up to the circular drive gives the mansion the grand entrance it deserves.