OMG, I Want This House: Newport, Rhode Island (Photos)
The Daily Beast presents a look at one of the most insane houses in the world.
When it comes to dream homes, who hasn’t fantasized about living in a luxurious French chateau? But actually making that commitment is a different matter altogether, what with the move across the ocean, the parlez-vous français?, and the concerns about baguette overconsumption. Lucky for you, this Louis XIV-inspired palace is conveniently situated on a different Atlantic coast… that of the Rhode Island variety! Now, all you need is $17.5 million big ones and some royally fancy bling and your fantasies of joining the French aristocracy can soon come true.
