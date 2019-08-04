OMG I Want This House: Palm Springs, CA

Anyone who was anyone living in Palm Springs in the 1950s had eyes for only one neighborhood: Vista Las Palmas. Marilyn Monroe, Dean Martin, Joan Crawford, and Debbie Reynolds were just a few of the big names who called this premiere enclave home. But perhaps the top influencer in the ‘hood was Charles DuBois, the architect behind many of the quaint A-frame homes that are sprinkled throughout the streets. Now for just a humble $2.9 million, you can score one of the remaining vintage treasures and live like Golden Age Hollywood royalty.