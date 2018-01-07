OMG, I Want This House, Palm Springs (Photos)

Intro: When it comes to design these days, all anyone can talk about is mid-century modern. The latest furniture, textiles, and architecture copy their ancestors of decades past, borrow their style label, and bask in the glory of the au courant design trend. But not this beauty in Palm Springs. Forget the present-day poseurs, this luxury resort-style home is a genuine mid-century modern built in 1951. Combine the classic style with a recent update and a stunning location, and you have $1.2 million worth of cool California living.

