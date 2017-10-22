OMG I WANT THIS HOUSE
OMG, I Want This House: Park City (Photos)
The Daily Beast presents a look at one of the most insane houses in the world.
Calling John Wayne! This Park City, Utah mansion would be fabulous enough if you just looked at the bare numbers—nine bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and 12,000 square feet of space—but when you add in the great outdoors, things reach a whole new level. Not only is the house decorated to reflect its rustic mountaintop surroundings, it also incorporates nature into the house itself. We’re talking an actual river that runs through the middle of the indoor living space. You don’t see that everyday… well, you could for a cool $9.4 million (catching fish indoors not guaranteed).
