OMG, I Want This House: Park City (Photos)

Calling John Wayne! This Park City, Utah mansion would be fabulous enough if you just looked at the bare numbers—nine bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and 12,000 square feet of space—but when you add in the great outdoors, things reach a whole new level. Not only is the house decorated to reflect its rustic mountaintop surroundings, it also incorporates nature into the house itself. We’re talking an actual river that runs through the middle of the indoor living space. You don’t see that everyday… well, you could for a cool $9.4 million (catching fish indoors not guaranteed).

This house is not satisfied with being nestled in its natural surroundings, basking in that twilight glow as the leaves start showing their colorful fall plumes. No, this mountain chalet was built to bring nature into its very core, with rock, stone, and reclaimed wood used in the construction of the structure and in many of the features throughout the house. Where does the surrounding forest end and the house begin? Sometimes it's hard to tell…