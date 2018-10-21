Ah, the glorious days of fall, when the sickly sweet scent of pumpkin spice lattes fill your morning commute and the chilly glow of dusk takes hold earlier and earlier. But, as everyone knows, the real joy of fall is leaf-peeping, the time-honored New England sport of spying on trees in all their autumnal glory. This year, there’s no reason to take to the roads on a leaf-peeping tour when you can do it from the comfort of your very own Connecticut couch. When you live in Philip Johnson’s Alice Ball Glass House, you will not only lay claim to a historic property designed by one of America’s architectural masters, but you can also spend your days looking through the floor-to-ceiling windows as much as your little heart desires. Now, let’s talk about that $7.7 million…

Just five minutes down the road from this New Canaan address is Philip Johnson’s Glass House, his famous master’s thesis project come to life that is revered by architects and their design groupies the world over. The home he built for his friend Alice Ball in 1953 is inspired by this original Glass House, but it is considered to be a lot more livable. #winwin