OMG, I Want This House: Queenstown, New Zealand

New Zealander Peter Jackson secured his fame and fortune directing the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit series, both filmed in his home country. Lorde became a two-time Grammy Award winner at the age of 17. And Taika Waititi made his weird and wonderful name as an actor and director in his native New Zealand before going full Marvel…while also taking a star turn as an imaginary Hitler. The evidence is clear: move to New Zealand and all of your dreams of artistic success will come true. But if you want to ensure your spot in the creative pantheon of history, it’s best you also secure the perfect setting for bringing your genius to life. We’re talking about this $11,850,000 contemporary chateau near Queenstown, New Zealand.