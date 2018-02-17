OMG I Want This House: Rancho Mirage, CA

It may be a rite of passage for the Cool Kids of Instagram to flock to Joshua Tree to snap their iconic desert pics, but there’s no need to be a follower when you can one-up them by living in a picturesque paradise less than an hour away. For just under $2 million, this gorgeous contemporary home in Rancho Mirage can be your own little enclave where Hollywood luxury meets desert hipster haven. Post all the pics you want—no filter needed.

