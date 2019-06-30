OMG, I Want This House: San Clemente, CA

FDR had the Little White House in Georgia, George W. Bush had Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas, and Trump has the now infamous Mar-A-Lago. These are just a few of the members of a vaunted club of presidents who haven’t been content to repair to Camp David when in need of a little R&R. Richard Nixon was among them. When the 37th President of the United States felt the call of the ocean, he jetted off on Air Force One to his home in San Clemente, California, nicknamed the “West Coast White House.” Now, for just shy of $60 million, you can follow in his footsteps—though we recommend not all of them—and pretend that you spend your workdays in the Oval Office.