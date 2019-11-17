OMG, I Want This House: San Francisco, CA

Living in a tower hasn’t historically conjured the coziest of images—can we please observe a moment of silence for the Rapunzels and Hunchbacks of the world. But we think those poor souls would have felt a little differently if their vertical environs were in this luxurious clocktower in the SoMa neighborhood of San Francisco (that’s South of Market to all you non-tech bros). In one of the most competitive real estate markets in the country, the Clocktower Penthouse offers both a covetable amount of space and the chance to lord over your fellow residents from one of the most distinct homes in the Golden City.