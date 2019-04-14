OMG I Want This House: San Fransisco

The mantra for settling down in San Francisco is to live like you’re the founder of a unicorn tech company even if a bookclub is the biggest thing you’ve ever successfully started. As all the tech dons know, you’ve got to fake it til you make it, and there’s no better way to do that than to acquire a $29 million, 9,700-square-foot mansion in one of the most sought after cities in the U.S. (We’re going to leave the details on how you actually afford said real estate front up to you and your accountant.)