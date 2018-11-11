OMG

OMG, I Want This House: Shoreditch, London

The Daily Beast presents a look at one of the most insane houses in the world.

Allison McNearney

Allison McNearney

The Modern House

1/11

When you’re living in trendy Shoreditch, it’s imperative that you have a killer flat to casually lord over your friends. (That’s what friendship is all about, right?) There’s no better way to turn your nearest and dearest green with envy than to show off your gorgeous new home in a former shoe factory-turned-chic mint green chateau. After a two year renovation by architecture firm Chan and Eayrs, this gem can be snapped up courtesy of The Modern House for just under $4.2 million, which, frankly, is a steal. After all, good taste is priceless.