When you’re living in trendy Shoreditch, it’s imperative that you have a killer flat to casually lord over your friends. (That’s what friendship is all about, right?) There’s no better way to turn your nearest and dearest green with envy than to show off your gorgeous new home in a former shoe factory-turned-chic mint green chateau. After a two year renovation by architecture firm Chan and Eayrs, this gem can be snapped up courtesy of The Modern House for just under $4.2 million, which, frankly, is a steal. After all, good taste is priceless.