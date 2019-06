From the Brits to the Spaniards, the A-listers to the no-listers, there’s one thing that unifies vacationers around the world: the desire to spend some quality time in Mallorca. But there’s no reason to settle for the same lifestyle as everyone else. For a cozy $3 million, you can buy yourself a modern chateau in the coastal town of Sóller and live year-round in the luxurious manner of Mallorca’s rich and famous seasonal visitors.