When you live in the forests of Utah, late October is the time to chop all your firewood, to take your last walkabouts through the woods, and to get any last grizzly sightings in before the furry beasts go down for their long winter naps. This year, you can add one more item to your to-do list: purchase a new home-base for all your ski adventures. This modern marvel of a Treehaus should work just fine.