OMG I Want This House: Telluride (Photos)
The Daily Beast presents a look at one of the most insane houses in the world.
When it comes to skiing in Colorado, it doesn’t get much better than Telluride. And when it comes to relaxing after a day tearing up the slopes, it doesn’t get much better than a mug of hot cocoa and a roaring fire in this brand spankin’ new house. For $29.5 million, you can enjoy your own slice of winter paradise in a chic and cozy Telluride chateau that will have you singing “let it snow, let it snow, let it snow” all season long.
