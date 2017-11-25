OMG, I Want This House: Thunder Ranch (Photo)

OMG, I Want This House
The Daily Beast presents a look at one of the most insane houses around the world.
If you were John Wayne, this is the $30 million ranch you’d buy to host the perfect Thanksgiving. It’s got everything a modern-day cowboy could need: 48 acres of land (gated to keep the riffraff out, of course), a beautiful lakefront view, a fierce name (Thunder Ranch, if you please), and a space to park your 21st-century horse—a helicopter. This lakeside ranch is a fall palace fit for the Duke.
