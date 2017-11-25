OMG, I Want This House: Thunder Ranch (Photo)

If you were John Wayne, this is the $30 million ranch you’d buy to host the perfect Thanksgiving. It’s got everything a modern-day cowboy could need: 48 acres of land (gated to keep the riffraff out, of course), a beautiful lakefront view, a fierce name (Thunder Ranch, if you please), and a space to park your 21st-century horse—a helicopter. This lakeside ranch is a fall palace fit for the Duke.

BEAST PHOTO Come fall, New Englanders take to the roads to indulge in the region’s favorite seasonal pastime: leaf peeping. But there’s no need to plan a weekend jaunt to the East Coast when you live in this multi-colored fall paradise in the northern reaches of Idaho. The Pinnacle List 1 / 18