OMG, I Want This House: Thunder Ranch (Photo)

The Daily Beast presents a look at one of the most insane houses around the world.

11.24.17 9:37 PM ET

If you were John Wayne, this is the $30 million ranch you’d buy to host the perfect Thanksgiving. It’s got everything a modern-day cowboy could need: 48 acres of land (gated to keep the riffraff out, of course), a beautiful lakefront view, a fierce name (Thunder Ranch, if you please), and a space to park your 21st-century horse—a helicopter. This lakeside ranch is a fall palace fit for the Duke.

Come fall, New Englanders take to the roads to indulge in the region’s favorite seasonal pastime: leaf peeping. But there’s no need to plan a weekend jaunt to the East Coast when you live in this multi-colored fall paradise in the northern reaches of Idaho.

