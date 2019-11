Normally when people start waxing poetic about the simpler times, we give them the stink eye. Those days of yore weren’t nearly as easy or idyllic as people “remember.” But, then, we met Villa Rigone, an estate we’re pretty sure is the original Garden of Eden. (Editor’s Note: it isn’t). After one look at this lush green paradise, we decided a life of rustic simplicity in Umbria is just what these crazy days of political pestilence have ordered.