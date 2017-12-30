OMG I Want This House
OMG I Want This House: Valencia, Spain (Photos)
The Daily Beast presents a look at one of the most insane houses in the world.
You know the saying: new year, new house (that’s how it goes, right?). And if you’re going to give yourself a little upgrade for 2018, you might as well dive right in with a home that embraces everything about the future. Welcome to Casa Balint, a modern manor located just outside of Valencia, Spain, but one that firmly embraces the world to come.
