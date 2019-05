On a little patch of paradise on the edge of a mountain in the middle of a protected natural reserve is a home unlike any other. Built by local architects, this Chilean retreat known as Casa El Maqui is a masterpiece of sustainability and style. Sure it may cost a pretty penny—$1.2 mil—but that is a small price to pay for living in a chateau in Quilpué, Chile, that makes you feel like you’re in a cloud hovering over nature.