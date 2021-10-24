OMG, I Want This House: Venice, Italy

Casa Codussi, Siena, Italy (Merrion Charles): If you’re finally planning a visit to Venice after a long two years going nowhere special, you are required to do it right. That means packing your finest runway looks, making only the best dinner reservations, and, most importantly, staying in an authentic palazzo that will make you feel like the last reigning Doge of Venice. Enter Casa Codussi, the palace of your travel dreams.

Let’s get one of the most impressive stats out of the way first: 36. That is the number of windows in Casa Codussi. You won’t miss a single canal sight or sound during this stay.

It doesn’t get more dramatic than sailing up to your holiday house on a boat, disembarking on your private dock, and taking a step into a recently renovated wonderland that is all yours for as long as you’re willing to shell out $2,636 per night.

When you’re based in the U.S., it can be hard to imagine what its like to live among deep history—the kind that goes back five and six centuries. But that’s not a problem at Casa Codussi where your neighbors are a 15th-century bell tower and a 16th-century church. Imagine all the things this palazzo has seen.

We’ve always dreamed of sitting out on a Venice dock, flute of bubbles in hand, and spying on all the passing celebrities whooshing by in their handsome boats and finest couture. Or at least that’s what we imagine the canals are like from all the paparazzi shots.

When the likes of Casanova roamed the Venetian waterways, this space was used to house boats. Today, the 1,000-square-foot Cavana is the perfect room for entertaining your motley travel crew. Nominate one member to tend the bar, another to man the music, and get the party started.

The recent renovations included an interior facelift courtesy of top Venetian designer Ilaria Miani. We believe authentic architecture and a deep sense of history is best paired with provocative contemporary art.

We’ve found the perfect spot for the elective add-on service that we consider not so optional: a private wine tasting. When in Italy, and all that…

The palazzo has two kitchens. One is more cozy for everyday use. The other—this one—is the professional kitchen where you can host Italian cooking classes… or invite in your hired chef to do all the work for you. (Grocery shopping services are also available upon request.)

There’s nothing we like more than a light filled library…except one with wooden beams and tree trunk tables that make you feel like you’re in a bucolic setting while you’re escaping into a good book.

There are six cozy bedrooms here, but the home manages to sleep a total of 17 thanks to a few kids’ bunks. That means, if you plan your trip during one of Venice’s many famous festivals—biennale, carnevale, film—your whole guest list will fit.

All of the bedrooms have en suite bathrooms so you can primp in peace, wether you’re preparing to hit the town or heading out to an al fresco dinner under your own garden’s pergola.

Only sweet dreams of all the places you will sail around to are allowed here. Those dreams pair nicely with the boat and captain rental option that’s available through your holiday stay. Get those Aperal spritzes ready to cruise!

It is well known that Venice has a tourism problem, at least as far as the impact of the big cruise lines are concerned. But when you’re tucked away in this neighborhood, you can avoid the crowds and embrace the plausible deniability that you’re one of the visiting hoards.

Have you seen anything more dreamy than this light-filled hot tub? Located next to the gym, it’s the perfect spot to soak your sore muscles away before taking a relaxing stroll through your lush private garden.

What a home in Venice lacks in spacious land, it makes up for in terraces, at least as far as Casa Codussi is concerned. A private deck off the water, a first-floor balcony, a loft, and a gorgeous rooftop terrace with a city view are just some of the places you can eat, drink, and enjoy the sea breeze.

Book Your Stay: Casa Codussi, Siena, Italy $2,636/night via Merrion Charles