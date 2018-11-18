OMG, I Want This House: Yellowstone Club, Montana (Photos)

Do you hear that? It’s the sweet swoosh, swoosh, swoosh of skis cutting through fresh powder, which can only mean one thing: ski season is upon us! It’s time to pull out your warmest long underwear, your puffiest puffy coat, and your cutest pom-pom-topped beanie and get ready to hit the slopes. But even with the perfect snow bunny outfit, there’s still a giant, house-sized hole in your winter vacation plans that can only be filled with the acquisition of your very own modern ski chalet. For just a little bit of green—and by a little bit, we mean $10 million big ones—you can call yourself a resident of one of the most elite ski resorts this season.

Sure, Colorado is nice and Utah has some slopes that shouldn’t be missed, but there is no view quite like the one you get when you own a contemporary masterpiece in an exclusive enclave in the Montana mountains. And we’re talking exclusive. Only 864 residential memberships are distributed at any given time. Your new house just might have you rethinking which of your many residences you call “primary.”