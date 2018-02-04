OMG, I Want This House: Yvelines, France (Photos)

If you were to imagine your ideal chateau in the French countryside, this house would be it. It’s nestled within a national forest, but only 40 miles outside of Paris; it’s a French classic built at the end of the 1800s, but all retro plumbing and faulty ceilings were banished during a 2013 renovation; and it has a gorgeous farmhouse feel complete with outbuildings, but without the crops and animals that require an enormous amount of work. In short, this is what $2.8 million worth of French perfection looks like.

BEAST PHOTO 1 / 16