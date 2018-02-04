OMG
OMG, I Want This House: Yvelines, France (Photos)
The Daily Beast presents a look at one of the most insane houses in the world.
If you were to imagine your ideal chateau in the French countryside, this house would be it. It’s nestled within a national forest, but only 40 miles outside of Paris; it’s a French classic built at the end of the 1800s, but all retro plumbing and faulty ceilings were banished during a 2013 renovation; and it has a gorgeous farmhouse feel complete with outbuildings, but without the crops and animals that require an enormous amount of work. In short, this is what $2.8 million worth of French perfection looks like.
