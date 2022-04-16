OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Es Cubells, Ibiza

Villa Madison, Ibiza, Spain (onefinestay): Over the past few decades, Ibiza has solidified its reputation as the party capital of Europe. Just hearing the name conjures up the “oontz oontz oontz” of techno beats and the feeling of sand under your toes and water lapping at your legs. But for the social faint of heart in 3 AC (Year 3 anno Covid, of course), a vacation on this Spanish island doesn’t have to be all DJs and holiday raves. Ibiza is also home to high-end, private nooks like Villa Madison where you can escape the macramé-clad crowds to take a break in luxury.

A house on a hill plus spacious terraces is the universal sign that your rental is guaranteed to have a spectacular view. The entire back of this home opens onto expansive views of the sea with mountains in the distance to add a little extra zhuzh.

Is there anything that makes your pent up stress melt away faster than hearing the words “daybed by the pool”? Here, there’s an option for both types of vacationers: those who accidentally become lobsters on their first day (we recommend the shaded bed for those poor souls), and the sun goddesses who can’t get enough of those sweet, free-flowing rays.

This white and sky blue color scheme is giving us some serious Greek vibes. Harness that energy and plan a vacation that will pay tribute to Dionysus. Bottoms up on those divine cocktails, our beautiful gods and goddesses!

This chic bedroom looks like it should be on a movie set, which obviously means waking up here will magically transform your life into that of your favorite Hollywood star…at least in your own dreams.

The house sleeps 10, which may seem like a lot depending on how long your trip is and how much you like your guests on a scale of “must talk to her every hour” to “how the hell did she marry him?” But with two living rooms—or “lounges” in Villa Madison parlance — not to mention an entire outdoor oasis of places to float and lay and sip, there’s enough space to spread out so even the obligatory Complainer of the group won’t affect the vacation vibes.

There is, of course, a TV provided at Villa Madison. (It’s a Netflix world…we’re just living in it.) But may we suggest you take a hint from the design of this room that revolves around the view outside and redefine your screen time to those minutes you spend applying sunscreen for a day by the pool?

We can’t get enough of this thick woodblock table. It’s just begging for a family meal that features a whole, freshly caught fish as its centerpiece. On that note, we think we hear this table also calling out for you to hire a chef to handle the prep and seasoning of said fish while you get to work on piña colada number three. You know what they say—you should listen to your arboreal elders.

A cup of tea, a piece of toast, fresh juice straight out of the juicer—we spy all the fixings for an idyllic morning that will be the perfect preface to whatever flavor of Ibiza you choose to enjoy for the day.

There are a total of five bedrooms in Villa Madison, and given the trend so far, we have a feeling gauzy accents are a theme in every one. All we can say is, we are here for it. This is like a princess bed for a modern-day boss babe.

The outside pool is for blinding sun, blistering heat, and bedazzling views (we know, we know—couldn’t help ourselves), but this indoor bath is its opposite in the most gorgeous way. After a long day on the beach or bouncing to the beats—we don’t judge!—you can relax in the dark and dramatic confines of this soaking tub.

There are five bathrooms to match those five bedrooms and to ensure that no wait times are ever longer than one shower. Just make sure you don’t get stuck behind that friend who takes forever to wash their hair. You know who you are. (::Uncomfortable hand raise over here::)

We prefer almost everything al fresco when vacationing by the water. With this much well curated space, Villa Madison makes the outdoor-but-make-it-clean-and-swanky lifestyle absolutely possible.

Our favorite vacation homes have one thing in common: they are pro nooks. While secret hideaways add a little intrigue to vacation, we are all for this open-air nook where you can take a little break from the sun and the sidekicks with a glass of rosé and your latest gripping summer read.

It doesn’t matter what time it actually is, this terrace is telling us it’s time for happy hour. PSA: You officially win vacationer of the year if you are coordinated enough to successfully happy hour while swinging in the hammock.

Book Your Stay: Villa Madison, Ibiza, Spain: $1,411/night via onefinestay