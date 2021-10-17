OMG, I Want to Rent That House: St. Lucia

St. Lucia (Vrbo): There was something about this summer that felt particularly fraught. First, there was the pressure to bounce back to regular life; then we endured the pendulum swing of the next COVID spike’s “will she or won’t she?” Through it all, we were forced to navigate the wildly varying safety protocols and personal preferences of our cities and acquaintances. It’s no surprise that this fall seems to have brought about one massive case of collective burnout. But the good news is, we in the travel community like to call this situation the perfect excuse to plan the longest and most relaxing winter vacation of your life. Winter is the new summer when it comes to travel in 2021.

After becoming intimately familiar with COVID protocols, we have a new appreciation for indoor-outdoor living. There’s something that feels extra wholesome about letting a fresh tropical breeze blow straight through your living room all day long. (For those of you who fear the heat, rest assured that this house also has AC on tap.)

Just looking at a picture of this calming room is already bringing our burnout levels down a few pegs. Now multiply that by four, add in your seven closest friends, and we think Jalousie Villa is just what the doctor ordered.

Pardon us while we scream into our pillows after learning that this pool is 1,165 square feet, or much bigger than our apartment. Put on your chicest bikini and get ready to descend the Roman steps like the reincarnation of Cleopatra that you are.

We like people who tell it like it is. For instance, these chairs aren’t for sun bathing—the rental listing describes the deck as featuring “seating, dining, and sleeping areas.” Wake up, get dressed for the pool, choose your outdoor bed, and get ready to snooze until happy hour. This is our idea of a relaxing vacation.

Our idea of cooking, on the other hand, involves plating some delicious takeout, which means we have no idea what to expect when a kitchen is described as “Italian-style.” But it sounds fancy and pasta-filled, two things we do like very much.

Jalousie Villa has a butler. We repeat: On your burnout busting vacation, you will have a butler.

At this vacation home, there are indoor beds with Egyptian cotton linens, poolside beds with giant umbrellas for shade—and also beach beds where the sound of the ocean waves will lull you into yet another restorative nap. Which begs the question: if you’re only awake for a quarter of your vacation, does your PTO only get docked a quarter of the days you’re OOO? We’re making a note to ask HR.

Beaches and mountains, pools and oceans, indoor and outdoor kitchens. This home redefines having it all.

Jalousie Villa is also part of the luxe Viceroy Resort Sugar Beach, which means you have all the perks of your own private space, including the ocean-sized pool, but with access to all of the amenities that come with resort living.

This is one of those vacations where there’s really no need to leave the general vicinity of your rental. The only downside is, you’d be missing out on the spa-like wonder that is Sulphur Springs. Only 15 minutes away, the “hot black water pools” are where you dip, slather yourself with mud, and then dip again. Au naturel exfoliation takes several years off your skin age, right?

A full indoor bar offers all the fixings for your next happy hour creations (may we suggest you concoct a themed cocktail for your vacation?), while the outdoors have all the gorgeous settings for the sunset photos that will cause your Instagram frenemies to scream with jealousy.

Pardon us while we get beach ready in this cute little beachside hut. Can you say tropical grand entrance?

The listing describes this house as a “bungalow.” While this is not exactly what comes to mind when we think “bungalow,” we’ll take their word for it while we update our list of dream real estate attributes.

These days, people are suddenly quitting their jobs, picking up stakes and moving across the country, and making wild decisions that they never would have dreamed of making back in the olden days of 2019. So, we won’t be surprised if your vacation in St. Lucia goes so well that you decide to extend it to “forever.” A beach office is what your boss meant when he gave the green light for “remote work,” right?

Book Your Stay: Jalousie Villa, St. Lucia $6,050/night via Vrbo