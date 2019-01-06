OMG I Want To Rent This House: Bali (Photos)

It’s that post-holidays time of the year when you have officially overdosed on sweets and family time. You love old Aunt Celia and your squalling new nephew, we know, but you’ve earned a break, a vacation from your holiday vacation. May we suggest a stay in a luxurious Balinese treehouse that will fulfill all of your secret Tarzan fantasies? At Sunrise House in the Ayung River Valley, there are few pesky walls to block the rejuvenating “ohms” from flying in and out; for just $325 per night, you can recharge surrounded by the arboreal inspiration of a palace made entirely of bamboo.

Rent on Airbnb