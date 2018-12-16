OMG I Want To Rent This House: Chalet Nikodor, Austria (Photos)

There’s no need to get dispirited when the snow starts to pile up this year…as long as it’s piling up outside your vacation home in the relaxing winter wonderland of Hinterthal, Austria. At Chalet Nikodor, you can focus on plowing down the slopes, not plowing your driveway in the land that is the very picture of Christmas cheer. Hinterthal may be a quiet mountain village just an hour southwest of Salzburg, but for only $1200 per night (it’s peak season, what did you expect?!), you can make this gorgeous chalet the center of your winter party plans.