OMG I Want To Rent This House: Santa Fe (Photos)

In the land of adobe houses and chunky turquoise jewelry, where the skies are large and the cacti grow tall, there stands an oasis inspired by ancient India. This is Rass Mandal, the Santa Fe property that has all the attitude of a bonafide yoga retreat (including an outdoor yoga pavilion), with all the luxury of a chic boutique. (No stinky mats and mosquito nets here!) For just over $800 a night, you can say “namaste” in the glorious Sangre de Cristo mountains near the art mecca of New Mexico.

