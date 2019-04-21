OMG I Want to Rent This House: Sayulita, Mexico

Down the white rock road and through the whimsical salmon wall—protected by the oh-so-secret password “margaritas!” of course—you will find a magical chateau ready to set an outrageous standard for all your vacations to come. For $430 a night, you and your seven closest friends can spend your days surfing and swimming and sunning on the Riviera Nayarit, which is no less fabulous for being self-named, and your evenings ensconced in a world of bright colors and sumptuous accommodations.

