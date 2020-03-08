OMG I Want To Rent This House: Scottsdale, AZ

OMG, I Want to Rent This House spotlights the most spectacular and unique homes that you can actually stay in. From open-air villas to an adult treehouse, we explore all the places that you should book for an unforgettable getaway.

Scottsdale Manor, Scottsdale, AZ on Vrbo: Let’s say you’ve got a little money to burn, and a little Insta fame to put on display (we’re talking Bachelor levels, not Kardashian), and you’re desperately in need of a getaway. You’ll be inviting along some of your closest friends—we are living in the age of FOMO, after all—so you’ll need a palatial space to serve as the perfect backdrop for the obligatory holiday pics. You won’t want to jet off too far, since you don't have access to a private plane (again, not the Kardashians), which means it’s Scottsdale or bust!

To paraphrase Donny and Marie, Arizona’s favorite desert city is a little bit country and a little bit rock ’n roll…well, the 2020 version of rock ’n roll, which translates to endorphin-releasing hikes and lazy days at luxury wellness resorts. But you should plan on only visiting those spas for your massages. While resort hotels are nice and all, Scottsdale Manor is where you’ll want to set up home base.

Situated on the side of the coral-hued Camelback Mountain, Scottsdale Manor is a desert palace. With eight bedrooms over 13,000 square feet, the mansion can sleep 20 and has all the amenities you need for an epic vacation. Basketball hoops, cornhole boards, pool and pong tables, and a library of board games will ensure that the tournament of champions never ends. For those who prefer a less competitive vacay environment, a dip in the gorgeous pool or a night in front of the big screen—which is conveniently built into the mountainside—can be arranged.

The vibrant cerulean kitchen, luxurious open living spaces, and the resort-level amenities will make you feel like you’re living the life of the rich and famous, but the real draw of the house is the gorgeous views out over the succulent-filled landscapes of Scottsdale. Just think of all the hearts you’ll rack up after posting your next set of #sunsets.

Scottsdale Manor is one of those vacation rentals that feels all-inclusive—you could never leave the premises and still have the best trip of the decade. But for those in your party who prefer a little wandering in between dips in the private pool, Scottsdale lives up to its slogan “The West’s Most Western Town.” Hiking through nature preserves, horseback riding in the desert, or golfing with the polo-clad class can all be added to the holiday itinerary. Scottsdale’s renown as the Land of the Spas should be taken full advantage of, as should its lesser known identity as a mecca for the arts. (The Cattle Track Arts Compound has a public gallery and artist studios to explore over its 28-acres, and Frank Lloyd West’s most famous home-cum-foundation headquarters, Taliesin West, is located in town.)

A trip to Scottsdale may be just what the Instagram influencer gods ordered. But more important than a weekend filled with desert sunsets, spa hopping, and cacti-studded hikes is the chance to pretend a $10 million luxury pad is your very own…for a much more reasonable price.

Book Your Stay: Scottsdale Manor in Scottsdale, AZ: $2,850/night via Vrbo