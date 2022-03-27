On the Oscars Red Carpet, Glamour Is Extremely, Loudly Back

The return of the full Oscars red carpet comes at a moment of limited collective escapism, and no doubt horrified looks from those that think frivolity of this kind should be frowned upon. There is the war in Ukraine. There is a new COVID variant. There is every other jigsaw piece of the global geopolitical shitshow. Whether seriousness prevails on stage at the 94th Academy Awards (on global politics, the erasure of certain categories in the TV show, or...insert unknown-as-yet controversy here) remains to be seen, but on the 2022 Oscars red carpet, escapism rules.

“The looks are going to be epic,” stylist Brad Goreski promised on E!, and he was not wrong. From Rosie Perez to Wesley Snipes to Lily James, a game of serious dress-up deliciously unfolded.