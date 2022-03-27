On the Oscars Red Carpet, Glamour Is Extremely, Loudly Back

The early Oscars’ red carpet stars—Lupita Nyong’o, Laverne Cox, Lily James, Tracee Ellis Ross—showed that the pandemic had not dimmed the celebrity desire for serious glamour.

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

Elizabeth Hunt Brockway

Editorial Visual Director

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

The return of the full Oscars red carpet comes at a moment of limited collective escapism, and no doubt horrified looks from those that think frivolity of this kind should be frowned upon. There is the war in Ukraine. There is a new COVID variant. There is every other jigsaw piece of the global geopolitical shitshow. Whether seriousness prevails on stage at the 94th Academy Awards (on global politics, the erasure of certain categories in the TV show, or...insert unknown-as-yet controversy here) remains to be seen, but on the 2022 Oscars red carpet, escapism rules.

“The looks are going to be epic,” stylist Brad Goreski promised on E!, and he was not wrong. From Rosie Perez to Wesley Snipes to Lily James, a game of serious dress-up deliciously unfolded.

Lupita Nyong'o in Prada.

Mike Coppola/Getty

Timothée Chalamet leaves the world—hetero, homo, whatever—in a collective faint.

Mike Coppola/Getty

Nicole Kidman came with her own elbow rests for any snoozing later. Armani Privé, and the color was designed for her, she said. This is the new marker of wealth and influence: not clothes, but actual colors actually designed for you.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Kodi Smit-McPhee won the suit game, hands down.

David Livingston/Getty

Regina Hall in Vera Wang.

ANGELA WEISS/Getty

Amy Schumer.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Laverne Cox in custom August Getty.

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Alana Haim.

ABC/Getty

Ariana DeBose.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

David Oyelowo.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Kirsten Dunst.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Marlee Matlin.

ANGELA WEISS/Getty

Rita Moreno in Carolina Herrera made it clear she thought she looked fabulous. And she did.

Mike Coppola/Getty

Rosie Perez.

Kevin Mazur

Wesley Snipes.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Naomi Scott.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Saniyya Sidney who played Venus Williams in King Richard, in Armani Privé. “I love fairytale and old Hollywood,” she said, referencing Audrey Hepburn.

ANGELA WEISS/Getty

Lily James in Versace.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Wanda Sykes and Alex Sykes.

ANGELA WEISS/Getty

Jessica Chastain.

Mike Coppola

Amy Forsyth.

Jay L. Clendenin

Tracee Ellis Ross in Carolina Herrera.

Mike Coppola

Maddie Ziegler in Giambattista Valli.

ANGELA WEISS/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis.

ANGELA WEISS/Getty

Renate Reinsve.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Demi Singleton, who plays Serena Williams in King Richard, in Miu Miu.

Momodu Mansaray

Niecy Nash.

Jeff Kravitz

Jude Hill, 11 years old, and the extremely eloquent star of “Belfast.” He revealed that Dame Judi Dench was a skilled whoopee cushion prankster on the set.

Mike Coppola

Sebastián Yatra in custom made Moschino by Jeremy Scott.

David Livingston

Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Diane Warren.

ANGELA WEISS/Getty

Sofia Carson.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty