READ ALL ABOUT IT ‘On the Same Page’ Has Everything You Need to Know Before the Latest ‘Fourth Wing’ Release Subscribe to ‘On the Same Page,’ the Daily Beast’s Substack for book lovers, to catch up on the ‘Empyrean’ series before ‘Threshing Day’ hits shelves tomorrow. The Daily Beast

Fantasy lovers everywhere are eagerly counting down the days until tomorrow’s release of Threshing Day, the newest installment in Rebecca Yarros’ bestselling Empyrean series whose first hit book, Fourth Wing, launched her to literary stardom. Whether you’re a diehard fan or new to Yarros’ dragon spectacular, ‘On the Same Page’ has you covered with a master recap of the characters, the world, and every twist from the first three books.

Helmed by the Daily Beast’s resident bookworms (and professional overthinkers) Tara Goldstein and Georgina DiNardo, ‘On the Same Page’ breaks down the biggest books across romance, fantasy, and mystery, from highly anticipated new releases to old favorites worth revisiting. Subscribers get full access to the pair’s deep-dive recaps, honest reviews, exclusive author interviews, and takes as hot as dragonfire.

Need more bookish ways to pass the time before Threshing Day lands on your doorstep? Subscribe now to unlock can’t-miss reads like Georgina’s case for why the term “romantasy” is inherently sexist, an exclusive interview with Victoria Aveyard about her debut adult novel Tempest, and a roundup of the best dark, gothic fantasy reads for fall. Plus, you’ll be notified when Tara and Georgina’s full Threshing Day review publishes later this week. Click here to start your subscription with a free trial now.

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