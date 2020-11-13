Once Again, An Election Proves That Red America Is the Real ‘Moocher Class’

The future edged out the past in last week’s presidential elections. But don’t give up on yesteryear. Out-of-step with the times and struggling though it may be, it still maintains a zombie-like stranglehold on power in America.

The Constitution grants vastly more power to the America we used to be than the America we are becoming. And, as a bonus to our plutocrats, that 243-year-old piece of parchment offers them a bargain-basement way to maintain power, a way they can keep the biggest piece of the pie indefinitely by paying for a much smaller slice.

Unfortunately, the downside of all this is that the United States as we once we knew it is very likely doomed. How is that possible? Let me explain.