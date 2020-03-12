Once-Tolerant New Jersey GOP Goes Full Trump Berserk

Donald Trump’s makeover of the GOP in his own image has now come even to the blue state of New Jersey. Look no further than the Facebook page for the Camden County Republican Party. It’s a celebration of all things Trump, from attacking the media as liars, to viewing the coronavirus as a hyped-up “hoax” to, of course, spewing anti-Muslim bigotry.

And this is all apparently by design. A post pinned to the top of this GOP organization’s Facebook page dated July 5, 2019, proclaims, “Over the past few days you may have noticed a decidedly different tone… This will continue moving forward and will reflect the new messaging and branding of our great county party.”

The New Jersey GOP, however, was not always in the Trump mold. In fact, there was a time when it embraced diversity—even Muslims. The best known example came in 2011 when then GOP Governor Chris Christie nominated for a seat on the New Jersey Superior court Sohail Mohammed, an immigrant from India and a leader in the Muslim community.