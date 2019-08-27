The Tineco PURE ONE S12 Plus Is One of the Best 2019 Smart Vacuum Upgrades—and It’s on Sale Today

Like I wrote a month ago, Tineco’s recently released PURE ONE S12 Plus is the smartest (and sleekest) vacuum I’ve ever used. A month later, I’m glad to report results have remained incredible despite increased use (my partner and I are in the process of moving into a new apartment). And today only, Amazon is cutting the price of the S12 Plus to $524, its lowest price ever.

The Plus package gets you all the smart and savvy capabilities of the Pure ONE S12. Plus, you’re getting a second LED soft-rolling power brush to help protect hard floors and a slew of additional attachments to help you hit every corner and clean every surface. The new S12 has already gathered up a solid 4.4-star average rating in its short life and the reasons are apparent: It learns what’s beneath it and adjusts its suction, it indicates both how long is left of its battery (which for me has always lasted around an hour on full blast), it looks great and packs compactly into an included wall-mountable dock, and it’s very, very lightweight. For a home-cleaning upgrade you’ll actually enjoy using (and which your apartment will benefit from), this isn’t a deal to let roll on by. | Get it on Amazon >

