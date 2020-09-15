One Thing Joe Biden Doesn’t Need Right Now: Advice From Bernie Sanders
SECOND-GUESSING
The Vermont socialist wants Biden to campaign with AOC. Yeah, that’ll impress swing voters. Sanders seems to forget that he lost.
Bernie Sanders lost the presidential race, but he’s still trying to lead the Democrats—straight into a ditch. At least, that’s what it sounds like to me when it leaks out that Bernie has been criticizing Biden’s campaign.
Let’s be clear: If Joe Biden ran like Bernie, he would probably lose to Donald Trump in November.
After all, Biden won the Democratic nomination specifically by ignoring his left-wing critics. Now that he’s running in a much larger (and less progressive) electorate, it seems crazy that Biden should have to protect his left flank from “grampa socialist.” But apparently, he does.