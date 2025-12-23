One-Time Trump Goon Says He May Back Newsom in 2028

A former Trump staffer says he could turn blue in 2028 in support of Gavin Newsom.

Anthony Scaramucci, who served as White House Communications Director under the first Trump administration for a measly 11 days in 2017, told journalist Chuck Todd he could see himself supporting the California governor if he decides to run for president in 2028.

Todd questioned the one-time Trump spokesman about who he would support in the next presidential race, asking him his picks for two Democrats and two Republicans.

Scaramucci said he "respects" California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“I don’t know if I have two Democrats, because I am a Republican, but I like Newsom. I like what Newsom is doing,” Scaramucci said during Sunday’s episode of Noosphere’s Sunday Night with Chuck Todd. “I’ve spent a lot of time with Gavin. I did his podcast.”

“I respect him, and I think he’s done a better job than he’s been marketed as in California.”

Todd and Scaramucci agreed that it would be difficult for Newsom to escape from the “California brand” he occupies politically, with Todd saying he was skeptical that “a San Francisco Democrat could carry the state of Michigan.”

“He’s the fourth-largest economy in the world, and so he might not be able to do that,” Scaramucci replied, “but I think he is probably—if I were them—he would be the type of person I would want in the mix.”

“Maybe there will be a younger guy,” he added. “Maybe there’s an Obama out there, or a Bill Clinton out there that I don’t see—I’m not a Democrat.”

Newsom told CBS News in October that he would decide on his 2028 presidential run after the 2026 midterm elections. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Newsom has not confirmed whether he will run for president in 2028, but said he is considering it. He told CBS News in October that he will decide on his presidential run after the 2026 midterm elections.

Scaramucci, 61, has frequently expressed his loss of faith in President Donald Trump since his ousting in 2017.

The SkyBridge Capital founder told The Daily Beast Podcast in October that Trump has “gotten the power drug,” criticizing the aging president’s obsession with pushing the boundaries of his authority.

“He’s smoked... the crack crystal of power, and he’s marveling at the fact that he can bully people that are powerful and they kowtow to him,” he told host Joanna Coles.

In April, he told the Financial Times that Trump’s tariff plan was “the stupidest economic policy that the United States has ever come up with.”

Scaramucci was infamously dismissed from his office as Trump’s communications director after he ravaged his fellow administration officials in an interview he believed to be off-the-record with The New Yorker‘s Ryan Lizza.