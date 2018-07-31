SENDING OUR LOVE
One Week On, Demi Lovato Still ‘Too Sick to Think About Rehab’: Report
She reportedly overdosed a week ago, but sources say the singer is still not ready to talk about rehab.
Demi Lovato is recovering so slowly from her overdose a week ago that she is said to be “in no shape to talk about going to rehab,” according to website TMZ, and friends and family have yet to broach the subject with the troubled singer.
Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital last week after a suspected overdose on opiates. She was unconscious when discovered and paramedics administered the opiate antidote drug Narcan, which is believed to have saved her life.
Lovato reportedly refused to disclose what she had taken.
She has been making a recovery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center since the incident a week ago. Her recovery, while steady, is also said to be slow.
TMZ previously reported that Lovato was suffering from extreme nausea and a high fever in the wake of the apparent OD.
There had been signs in the weeks leading up to the overdose that Lovato was struggling, not least in the song “Sober,” which spoke about relapsing after six years of sobriety:
“Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore
And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor
To the ones who never left me
We’ve been down this road before
I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”
TMZ also reports of another red flag: She had a big falling out with her sobriety coach earlier in the month, accusing him of betraying her.
Doctors are still not sure when she will be discharged, and the subject of rehab is therefore being kept at arm’s length, with one source telling TMZ “We just don’t know where her head is at.”