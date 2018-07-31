One Week On, Demi Lovato Still ‘Too Sick to Think About Rehab’: Report

Demi Lovato is recovering so slowly from her overdose a week ago that she is said to be “in no shape to talk about going to rehab,” according to website TMZ, and friends and family have yet to broach the subject with the troubled singer.

Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital last week after a suspected overdose on opiates. She was unconscious when discovered and paramedics administered the opiate antidote drug Narcan, which is believed to have saved her life.

Lovato reportedly refused to disclose what she had taken.

She has been making a recovery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center since the incident a week ago. Her recovery, while steady, is also said to be slow.

TMZ previously reported that Lovato was suffering from extreme nausea and a high fever in the wake of the apparent OD.

There had been signs in the weeks leading up to the overdose that Lovato was struggling, not least in the song “Sober,” which spoke about relapsing after six years of sobriety:

“Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore

And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor

To the ones who never left me

We’ve been down this road before

I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

TMZ also reports of another red flag: She had a big falling out with her sobriety coach earlier in the month, accusing him of betraying her.

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

Doctors are still not sure when she will be discharged, and the subject of rehab is therefore being kept at arm’s length, with one source telling TMZ “We just don’t know where her head is at.”