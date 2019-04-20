One Woman Nearly Decapitated, Another Slashed While 4-Year-Old Was in House in New York Bloodbath

A woman was found murdered—her head nearly-decapitated and her fingers severed—Saturday morning by NYPD officers inside a Brooklyn apartment where a 4-year-old girl was found unharmed in a back bedroom, a senior NYPD official told The Daily Beast.

Police are working to determine if a bloody axe that was recovered from a nearby dumpster is the murder weapon, the official said. Investigators are still searching for a motive and no suspects had been identified as of Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. inside a housing project in Brooklyn’s increasingly hip Bushwick neighborhood.

According to a preliminary investigation, officers responded to the scene when a second woman escaped from the attack and flagged down a taxi and asked the driver to take her to a hospital, the official said.

The driver noticing the woman was severely injured and bleeding and called 911. Responding medics took the woman to the hospital before officers arrived because of her condition, the official said.

The woman told medics on her way to the hospital that there was a dead woman inside the building and that a 4-year-old child was also in the apartment, the official said.

Responding officers and medics found a woman who is believed to be in her 20s unconscious and unresponsive in the apartment living room with several stab wounds and lacerations to her head and body, police said. She pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics.

Police found the 4-year-old daughter of the injured woman unharmed in a back bedroom of the apartment. She has been taken to an area hospital for observation.

The girl’s mother remains in critical but stable condition with lacerations on her head and body, the official said.

Officers at the scene say the dead woman was fully clothed in the blood-splattered living room of the apartment. Police believe she was visiting the 21-year-old woman, who is believed to be a family member or friend, when the attack took place, and does not live in the building.

No arrests have been made, but officers found the axe in the trash compactor of the apartment, the official said. Forensic tests are being done to determine if it is the murder weapon.

Investigators have determined that there is surveillance camera footage in and around the building and are working to secure and analyze the video to determine who may have entered or exited the building, the official said.

The police had previously responded to a dispute between the surviving 21-year-old woman and her mother, the official said. The mother and the woman's boyfriend, who both also live in the apartment, were not home when the murder occurred.