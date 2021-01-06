One Woman Shot, Six Hospitalized as Trump-Loving Mob Swarms Capitol

One person was shot and several others injured when a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Capitol Police, who failed to stop the rioters from breaching the building, confirmed to The Daily Beast a woman was in “critical condition” after being shot during the stunning breach. Six people in total were hospitalized in connection with the violence, including one law enforcement officer.

Video posted to Twitter showed a woman wearing a Make America Great Again flag falling after rioters shattered a window in the Capitol building. Blood covered her neck.

Congress had been in the process of certifying the results of the election, won by President-elect Joe Biden, when protesters breached the building.

The violent demonstrators falsely believe Trump won the election despite multiple rulings by federal courts and the Supreme Court and state officials from both parties finding no evidence of widespread voting irregularities or fraud. The commander in chief addressed many of the rioters in front of the Capitol just before they entered the building, telling them to “stop the steal.”