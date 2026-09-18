WATER HORROR Only a ‘Pool of Blood’ Left After Deadly Shark Attack The victim’s friend had been in the water with him at the time. Makhbubakhon Ismatova/Getty Images

A swimmer has died after being mauled by a shark, leaving nothing but a “pool of blood.” Beachgoers in Perth, Western Australia, were left shocked after a man was attacked around 50 feet from the shore while in the water with his friend on Friday. A helicopter was scrambled to the northern suburb of Sorrento Beach as part of a frantic search. The victim’s body was not found, with police saying they were confident the “swimmer died as a result of the attack.” “I couldn’t believe there was that much blood (that had) come out of a human body,” passerby Ryan Rowe told newspaper The Western Australian. Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, beachgoer Jacqui Rapaic said, “My friend said, ‘Jac, I think there’s been a shark attack,’ and I looked out to the ocean, and I could see a pool of blood.” Witness Darrel told 9News, “I feel for his mate. He’s apologizing. He said, ‘I couldn’t save my mate’. I said, ‘You couldn’t have done anything.’” The network reports that an order to destroy the shark has been issued. A five-foot great white was subsequently spotted, but it is not clear whether it was the fish in question. Authorities plan to work through the weekend to catch and kill it.

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