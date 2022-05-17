‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Will Channel the ‘Parasite’ Plot Twist

After Cara Delivingne was torn to shreds for her behavior around Megan Thee Stallion at this weekend’s Billboard Music Awards, she’s found the next target of her affections: Selena Gomez.

During today’s Disney Upfront presentation, the company unveiled a new teaser for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, featuring the first look at Delevingne as Gomez’s love interest. Keep those apartment doors locked, girl! (For murderers and for Cara.)

The hijinks are set to return in the earlier half of the summer, a quick turnaround from last year’s fall debut of the show. Another murder is afoot, and this time, the main trio (Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin) have been framed for the crime. If they want to get back to sleuthing, they’re going to have to figure out an alibi—and buy a new microphone for the podcast, because Oliver’s already gotten his money back for the original one.

“Evidence keeps showing up in our apartments,” Mabel shouts as the three find a bloody knife resting on the ground. Though they’re unsure if the knife is the actual murder weapon, they’ve got to get rid of it fast—Oliver stabs it into the ceiling to be safe. Out of sight, out of mind!

But right when Mabel announces they need to find the murderer—uh, duh—a sunny Amy Schumer appears. Could it be her? Then we get our first look at Delevingne, and then, one more surprise star: a hidden room in the Arconia. Yes, it appears Only Murders in the Building is pulling a Parasite.

The main three podcasters will return to lead the second season with a few newbies coming in as guest hosts. Delevingne and Schumer are the two biggest names, alongside Michael Rapaport and Shirley MacLaine. Steve Martin and John Hoffman once again serve as the series creators.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 will debut on Hulu on June 28.