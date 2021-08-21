OnlyFans’ Fuck You to Sex Workers Is Even Nastier Than You Think

A few years ago, I was at a major porn industry convention to network and develop my business as a cam model. I was also a grad student, and at one point, I ducked into the hotel lobby to catch up on some writing.

Two men came in and sat across from me. They briefly introduced themselves as site owners. I nodded and returned to my writing. Then, they lost sight of me and started a lengthy conversation about laundering money to the Cayman Islands by paying escorts to accompany them on international flights so that they could justify carrying collections of expensive watches and jewelry.

This wasn’t the only time that being a masc-presenting person in a hotel bar or lobby gave me access to the unfiltered conversations of porn site owners. What always strikes me is the profound contempt that so many of these owners—almost exclusively men—have for the models—mostly women—who’ve made them rich.