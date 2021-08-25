Talk About a Quickie! OnlyFans Drops New Porn Ban

OnlyFans has heard the massive backlash against its plans to ban porn from its platform and has announced a screeching u-turn.

In a statement posted Wednesday, the company confirmed: “Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

It was just last week that the subscription-based platform shocked its users by saying it would no longer allow “sexually explicit conduct,” a move that would have destroyed the livelihoods of thousands of users who turned it into such a wildly popular site. In its new statement, OnlyFans said all of its users would be emailed about the change of plan later Wednesday.

The ban had caused uproar among creators and users alike. OnlyFans creator Zia told The Daily Beast last week that the ban would extinguish her main source of income, and commented: “Sex workers made OnlyFans what it is today... What a bunch of pricks. They hoed us.”

The company blamed the move on a struggle to find investors, saying that it had decided to ban adult content following “requests of our banking partners and payout providers.” OnlyFans hasn’t explained how it’s managed to plug that investment gap in the space of a week.