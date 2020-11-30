Our Favorite Storage Bins Are on Sale for Cyber Monday

CYBER MONDAY 2020

Storage bins that are stylish? You’d better believe it.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Open Spaces

For a while, I bought storage bins on the cheap—ones that didn’t bring me joy to use. And so, I didn’t use them, and their purpose went unfulfilled. And then, I tried Open Space’s take on the storage bin. I feel like because they are so sleek and beautiful, I’m more inclined to use them, and use them, and use them. My space has never been more organized, and I owe it all to these bins.

The Bin Trio

20% Off

Buy at Open Spaces$77

Let Scouted guide you to the best Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.