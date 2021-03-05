Oprah Winfrey Should Ask Meghan Markle About Palace Bullying Allegations

Oprah Winfrey has built her extraordinary brand into one of the most valuable entertainment franchises on the planet by being a keen student and skilful exponent of human nature—and creating a safe space for famous people to spill.

But she is also a powerful advocate for equity and justice, and likes to be seen as such. Ethical behavior is central to Oprah’s worldview.

It is, therefore, quite impossible to imagine Oprah, now that Meghan Markle is facing multiple allegations of workplace bullying, not using her powerful platform to challenge her.