Taryn Manning’s latest Instagram post is sure to raise a few eyebrows—and maybe cause a few head scratches.

On Tuesday, Manning, who played Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett on the long-running Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, defended Donald Trump’s pose in front of St. John’s Church, urged her followers to “[s]top reading the fake hate news” about him, and repeatedly invoked the conspiracy theory QAnon.

Manning posted a photo of Trump standing in front of the church—a photo op that required police to cleared the president’s path with tear gas through protesters for black lives.

“I never pop political but I want to start by saying if I was being attacked the way everyone attacks him I would hold the HOLY BIBLE too,” Manning wrote. “People can feel scared right now. Donald can feel scared too.”

The post (which has since been deleted) quickly became... very confusing from there.

“I do say with all my love in the name of Jesus Christ my savior to be mindful of dragging God into the fake media and trying to pick this choice of his apart,” Manning continued. “Not about him, it’s about God. This is what I saw, I don’t watch fake news-#q. Who cares? Let it ride. I am happy because Donald chose the power of the sword in his hand #righthand and maybe if we lifted him up rather then tear him apart daily - since he is still in office, wished him the best and that we pray Jesus wrap his wings around the man for heavens sake then he could think straight and make better choices that please all the humans full of hate.”

Manning later said she does not support Trump, “as you will all attack me. I support humans. Let it ride. I see his errors of course but let the Holy Spirit reign supreme now. Donald can be very nice actually. If you’re not attacking him constant.”

Then came a parade of “#q”’s.

“We are in times of utter peril,” Manning wrote, adding a cross emoji. “Much bigger beasts at work. I mean for now. #gameover” (here, she added a winking emoji) “remember in the end. We win. Book of revelations. Stay close to the (cross emoji)️ #q ALL I SEE IS THE BIBLE. That’s all that matters to me. #q funded protests - white antagonist - blaming BLM - nice Soros- #gameover #breadceumbs #q know the #truth do the research. It’s all there for you to see. Turn off your TVs. They got you by the ball sacks.”

“I don’t care about Trump I care about kindness and peace,” Manning concluded. “#love q Do you know he’s saved more children from human trafficking than Obama ever did. No? Look it up. Stop reading the fake hate news and look at facts. Look at the symbols. Mass arrests. All darkness comes to light. You think this ONE man is the sole problem for the globe? We are 45 in the freedom of the press. Read news from other counties. Read about the Pope. Wake. C’mon. Think bigger for fun.”

This is not the first time Manning’s social media presence has caused a stir. Last summer the actress said she’d been “epically hacked” after a lengthy post that never named Orange Is the New Black, but said, “This show hurt me more than anything has in my life and if this is what I have to do to push what I stand for I will.” In the comments, Manning’s account clarified that she was crying out against Hollywood’s traditional option system. The post came days after Manning missed the final season premiere for the show because, as she wrote in a deleted post on Instagram, she felt “paralyzed” after her cries for help about being “terrorized by cyber criminals” were largely ignored.