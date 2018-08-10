Order Rick Wilson’s New Book ‘Everything Trump Touches Dies’ Today

Respected conservative strategist and notorious provocateur Rick Wilson today released his from-the-right attack on our 45th President: Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever.

Wilson, a Daily Beast contributor, has spent his career as a GOP party insider and he isn’t afraid to call out top players like Mike Pence and Ted Cruz by name. But his new book isn’t a mere clap back. After skewering the hypocrisy of the evangelical right’s embrace of the current administration, he describes a way for the GOP to escape the trap of Trumpism and return to limited government conservatism.

With his characteristic scathing wit, he offers a party that has lost its way a light at the end of the tunnel. No matter what side of the aisle you live on, any politics junkie should pick up a copy of this pivotal take on Trump’s presidency.

