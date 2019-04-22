7 Unique and Handcrafted Gifts That Will Make Any Mom Happy This Mother’s Day

Finding a unique gift for Mother’s Day is tough, mainly because you really have so many options. We scoured the web and found a handful of gifts that are not only unique, but are also all handmade. Each of these gifts has their own personality, just like each mom.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Luna Packable Blanket, $85 from Of A Kind: This versatile textile can be used as a throw blanket, a picnic blanket, or just a pop of color on a couch. It’s handmade in Mexico and comes with its own leather strap for travel.

Sleepy Head Bedside Carafe Set, $75 from Uncommon Goods: A simple carafe set is a nice gift, but this minimalist carafe and tumbler set looks more like a sculpture than it does drinkware. It comes in two sizes and it’s made in Turkey.

Personalized Family Print, $75-$150 from Uncommon Goods: Personalizing art is a surefire way to win someone’s heart, especially a mom’s. This family print from artists Mary and Shelly Klein lets you customize everything from hair color to pet.

"Zacatlan Sunflower" Floral Bowl, $88 from Novica: This beautifully crafted Mexican serving platter is adorned with flower blossoms in bright, bold colors that will be perfect for any upcoming family gathering.

Sarah Bak Pottery Large Porcelain Stein, $42 on Amazon: The hydrangeas on this 16oz mug are hand painted and carved, meaning each mug will be just a little bit different and add to its artisanal nature.

Stefano Barbaresco Cocoon Wrap in Arctic Fragment, $210 from VIDA: Designed in Italy and created in India, this beautiful, flowing cocoon wrap is the perfect statement piece to gift a mom that loves to layer.

Madam Stoltz Stoneware White Vase, $39 from Trouva: Pair this handmade stoneware vase with a bouquet of your mom’s favorite flowers and you’ll win at the thoughtful and functional gift giving game.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.